The Brainbob mobile app

Hey Friends!
Look at Bob. Do you like it? He is Brain.
Even more, he is Brain Bob. This is an App for learning English easily. Choose your own way to learn a new language: Listen to Stories, watch videos, or chat with cool people. Don’t waste time on boring e-courses, be like Bob, enjoy the language learning natively.
By the way, I try here a totally new concept in UI and illustrations. Please share with me your feedback about it!
Design — Figma
Illustrations — Illustrator
💌 I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz
Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates
