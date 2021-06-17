Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chefio - Web Design Concept - "Bold & Edgy" Style

Chefio - Web Design Concept - "Bold & Edgy" Style playfull fun wireframe high fidelity web design value proposition menu food chef blue orange edgy bold ui ux landing page web site concept logo branding
Chefio - Web Design Concept - Second style "Bold & Edgy" for a case study with 3 different styles and one startup concept. Check out Luxury one too in my shots

