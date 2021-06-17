Git Gud Sticker Design

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
My gaming-centric sticker pack showcase continues with this free Git Gud graphic design.
Witty difficulty menu names have existed for a long time now, but I figured I should give this concept a meme-like spin, something a bit more relatable.
Get it only at the link in my Bio alongside a multitude of other game related sticker designs.