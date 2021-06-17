Vorma Interior & Furniture Presentation Template

Hello Everyone! If you want to show your unique furniture products, Vorma is a package to complete your portfolio. Sometimes people will stare and enjoy content by seeing the friendliness of a presentation. This template looks professional, clean but at the same time creative and memorable. We decided to use cheerful colors with super catchy shapes in every slide.

This is not limited to furniture presentation use only but also suitable for branding, creative agency, company profile, lifestyle, personal portfolio, showing the project plan or another business

You can purchase it here.

We are open for new projects!

Reach us at contact@slidesignus.com we will give you best shot!

We are also at Website | Behance | Instagram