Empty state illustrations

Hi there 👋,

When designing an app, we try to imagine every possible use case. For example, empty states are moments in a user's experience when there is nothing to display.

For me, empty states are a great opportunity to create pleasurable and meaningful experience while letting my creativity run wild and try new things. 🥳

🍬🍬🍬

I created those sugar sweet illustrations to boost my skills and learn 3D modeling as it’s one of the hottest UI trend in this season.

—

