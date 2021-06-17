Gosia Sobczyk
Empty state illustrations

Gosia Sobczyk
Gosia Sobczyk for Gorrion Software House
Empty state illustrations no documents no message 3d models vectary uiux 3d illustration yellow pink blue pastel empty screen mobile app empty state 3d design illustration ui
Hi there 👋,

When designing an app, we try to imagine every possible use case.  For example, empty states are moments in a user's experience when there is nothing to display.  
For me, empty states are a great opportunity to create pleasurable and meaningful experience while letting my creativity run wild and try new things. 🥳 
I created those sugar sweet illustrations to boost my skills and learn 3D modeling as it’s one of the hottest UI trend in this season.


