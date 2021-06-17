Gamers Rise Up Logo

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I’m a gamer at heart and have been for most of my childhood; it’s honestly something I always go back to for inspiration.
Therefore, it’s a given that this project came to be. In collaboration with my mate @rustyfoxdesign (which does some pretty rad controller mods), we decided to come up with some cool, meme-like sticker concepts.
This is the first one in this series so I hope you enjoy! For more, check my bio!