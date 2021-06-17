Gamers Rise Up Logo

I’m a gamer at heart and have been for most of my childhood; it’s honestly something I always go back to for inspiration.

Therefore, it’s a given that this project came to be. In collaboration with my mate @rustyfoxdesign (which does some pretty rad controller mods), we decided to come up with some cool, meme-like sticker concepts.

This is the first one in this series so I hope you enjoy! For more, check my bio!