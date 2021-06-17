Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gamers Rise Up Logo inspiration sticker design sticker undeadlogo gamerlogo gaminglogo undead rise zombie controller gaming illustration logodesigner design freelogodesign freelogo logo logodesign mrbranding
I’m a gamer at heart and have been for most of my childhood; it’s honestly something I always go back to for inspiration.

Therefore, it’s a given that this project came to be. In collaboration with my mate @rustyfoxdesign (which does some pretty rad controller mods), we decided to come up with some cool, meme-like sticker concepts.

This is the first one in this series so I hope you enjoy! For more, check my bio!

