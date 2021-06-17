be-digital Basel

The Basel Chamber of Commerce is the largest bicantonal business association in Northwestern Switzerland. The HKBB represents the interests of its members in the region of Northwestern Switzerland towards political decision makers, the administration and the public. After winning an initial pitch, we were allowed to create three independent websites for the three main initiatives of the HKBB.

Targeted online marketing measures were implemented to promote the editorial contributions, the offers from the Chamber of Commerce of both Basel.

Service provided:

Content strategy

Web design

Web development

content creation

Retarget Marketing

Newsletter Marketing

CMS TYPO3

You can find the whole case study in German here:

https://www.violetta.ch/referenzen/handelskammer-beider-basel/

