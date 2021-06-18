Logo Animation for a Startup Mentorship Platform

This is a part of the branding and app design job we at Shakuro did for a Danish startup monitorship platform called Heroic Rhino. It's a unique company building solutions that redefine the way startup founders get mentorship. It's hard to find a brand in the industry that would possess the same business prowess and unique bizarre personality. We wanted to reflect as much of both in branding as it was possible and added a clue by means of this animation.

