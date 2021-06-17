Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Elias Emmenegger
Violetta Digital Craft

be-digital – Social Posts

Elias Emmenegger
Violetta Digital Craft
Elias Emmenegger for Violetta Digital Craft
Hire Us
  • Save
be-digital – Social Posts basel trading website design frontend development webdesign typo3
Download color palette

The Basel Chamber of Commerce is the largest bicantonal business association in Northwestern Switzerland. The HKBB represents the interests of its members in the region of Northwestern Switzerland towards political decision makers, the administration and the public. After winning an initial pitch, we were allowed to create three independent websites for the three main initiatives of the HKBB.

Targeted online marketing measures were implemented to promote the editorial contributions, the offers from the Chamber of Commerce of both Basel.

Service provided:
Content strategy
Web design
Web development
content creation
Retarget Marketing
Newsletter Marketing
CMS TYPO3

You can find the whole case study in German here:
https://www.violetta.ch/referenzen/handelskammer-beider-basel/

- - -
Are you planning a new website?
Say Hello.

Website | Contact

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Violetta Digital Craft
Violetta Digital Craft
TYPO3 Digital Agency based in Lucerne & Basel.
Hire Us

More by Violetta Digital Craft

View profile
    • Like