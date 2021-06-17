Website_Edutech

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey all,
Hope you are doing great!
Please see my latest design for an Edu-tech platform
Live Link: https://www.mygreatlearning.com/pgfreepreview
(It's an International page, you might need VPN to check this view)
Press L to make me happy. 😁😁😁
Tool used: Sketch
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/uiux.heena/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/heena-nagpal-69a90766/