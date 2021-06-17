Broworks

Meeting Schedule App Design

Meeting Schedule App Design minimalistic design ui graphic design interface ux design studio interaction design mobile ui mobile app app design mobile application meeting app schedule app calendar mobile user interface user experience mobile ui design
Having days full of various meetings, we try our best to keep the schedule checked and organized, and the meeting schedule app is of great help. Users can create multiple meetings and plan each day effortlessly by enjoying a simple aesthetic interface. Here you can see screens of creating new meetings and a dark theme supports the global balance of contrast to make text and bright color accents deep, scannable, and avoiding eye strain in any environment of usage. Stay tuned to see more!

We're available for fresh projects.

Hub of creative ninjas that design positive user experience.
