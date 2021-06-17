Meeting Schedule App Design

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Having days full of various meetings, we try our best to keep the schedule checked and organized, and the meeting schedule app is of great help. Users can create multiple meetings and plan each day effortlessly by enjoying a simple aesthetic interface. Here you can see screens of creating new meetings and a dark theme supports the global balance of contrast to make text and bright color accents deep, scannable, and avoiding eye strain in any environment of usage. Stay tuned to see more!
Welcome to read more about what makes a good landing page, learn is the Webflow website development platform right for your business, and how to deal with typography in UI design.
We're available for fresh projects.
INSTAGRAM | BEHANCE | TWITTER | FACEBOOK