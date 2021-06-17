Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marek Pietruszko

Deals & Discounts 🔥 community app

Marek Pietruszko
Marek Pietruszko
  • Save
Deals & Discounts 🔥 community app ui design mobile application mobile app discount deal figma dark mode dark ui app design ui
Download color palette

Morning! 👋

Today I'm happy to share a Deals & Discounts community app made by people, for people. Because let's be honest - nobody likes to overpay.

Would love to know what you think about it! 💖

Marek Pietruszko
Marek Pietruszko

More by Marek Pietruszko

View profile
    • Like