War | Martha (Vis Dev)

War | Martha (Vis Dev) vis dev concept art story character design digital painting illustration
Martha (the one on the right) is an OC I designed last year, without a solid storyline in mind.
You can help me with the story in the comments if you like, I'll be glad to write her a story with your help.

