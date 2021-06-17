Mostafa Abasiry

Lakhbatah - Arabic Font

Lakhbatah - Arabic Font تايبوغرافي خط عربي
Lakhbatah (which is the Arabic word for Disorder) is an Arabic display font that features spontaneously drawn letterforms. The font’s humorous style makes it suitable for creative titles, branding and advertising on web, print and mobile applications.
Purchase and download here https://payhip.com/b/fKJtn

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
