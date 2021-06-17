Kirill Dubik

Brand Mark / Vitamin supplement store

Brand Mark / Vitamin supplement store heart simpl black brand vitamin sign icon mark logofolio minimalistic logotype logo identity branding
Brand for the production of vitamin complexes and other organic useful things. The desire for a logo sign was to make as minimalistic as possible. I did :). The basis of the capital letter M and of course the heart, where without it. Health to all).

