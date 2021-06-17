Lulu Belle Font

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/lulu-belle/ref/246242/

Lulu Belle is an elegant and dainty duo font (handwritten and sans serif), that features sweet and delicate swashes. This original look will appeal to a wide range of crafty ideas, from letterheads and titles, to stationery. Lulu Belle is PUA encoded which means you can access all of the glyphs and swashes with ease!