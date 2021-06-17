Kirill Dubik

Brand Mark / Energy indusry

Kirill Dubik
Kirill Dubik
  • Save
Brand Mark / Energy indusry paper black icon sign brand mark industry energy logofolio minimalistic logotype logo identity branding
Download color palette

Developed a logo for an industrial enterprise in Russia. A modern industrial enterprise that develops and provides customers with system solutions in the field of power supply and industrial automation.

Kirill Dubik
Kirill Dubik

More by Kirill Dubik

View profile
    • Like