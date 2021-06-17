Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ashish

Home Decor Web Page Design

Ashish
Ashish
  • Save
Home Decor Web Page Design home decor motion graphics animation ui design app ux graphic design branding
Download color palette

Really try to design eye catching web page design for the home decore site With really simple color combination which matches your furniture Design.

The circle Revolves Each time as you click for new design and introduce you to the new design with revolve transition.

Scroll Button hover effect can really attract the eyes.

Hope you all like it..

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Ashish
Ashish

More by Ashish

View profile
    • Like