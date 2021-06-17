Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rishabh Thakur

Chirp - Social Media App

Rishabh Thakur
Rishabh Thakur
  • Save
Chirp - Social Media App logo branding minimal illustration uxdesign design ui app userinterface ui design
Download color palette

Hello everyone! 👋
Sharing with you my latest exploration for a social media app redesign "Chirp".
Let me know your thought on it. Your comments and gratitude are welcome.

Stay tuned for further shots. Show us a little love! Press "L". ❤️

For work inquiries
Rishabhshirker@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Rishabh Thakur
Rishabh Thakur

More by Rishabh Thakur

View profile
    • Like