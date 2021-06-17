Immigo - Logo Design Concept v2

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi everyone! Here's logo concept v2 for Immigo. Immigo is a microschool where tutors can build their own learning empire. Immigo is like shopify/onlyfans where tutors can diversify their earnings via live-streaming, 1:1 classes, group classes and courses in one single place.
In this second version of the logo concept, I simplified the visualization of learning and connection into a slightly abstract book form. I also simplified the color palette to a light blue to reflect trust and fun.
What do you think about this design?
