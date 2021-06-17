Faikar | Logo Designer

Immigo - Logo Design Concept v2

Immigo - Logo Design Concept v2 icon study learning tutor playful fun engaging startup education tech course elearning vector brand design logomark simple modern logo branding
Hi everyone! Here's logo concept v2 for Immigo. Immigo is a microschool where tutors can build their own learning empire. Immigo is like shopify/onlyfans where tutors can diversify their earnings via live-streaming, 1:1 classes, group classes and courses in one single place.

In this second version of the logo concept, I simplified the visualization of learning and connection into a slightly abstract book form. I also simplified the color palette to a light blue to reflect trust and fun.

What do you think about this design?

