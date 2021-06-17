Logosmyk

Guard Dog

10 day. Cibersecurity company "Guard Dog". Logochallenge by 30daysoflogos.
Every day the organizers published a new theme for the logo. And they gave us 24 hours to develop it.

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
