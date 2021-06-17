Tropical On Skateboard Design

Hornbill (buceros)

The presence of hornbills in the forest will reflect the condition of the forest which is still healthy and indicates the presence of large trees in the area. This is because hornbills need a variety of fruit trees for food and large hollow trees for nesting.That way, these big stature trees must be in a good forest. In other words, preserving the hornbill in nature also means protecting the forest.

The hornbill has a close relationship with the noble culture of the Indonesian people. In Kalimantan, the Dayak people regard the hornbill as a symbol of purity, power and strength.

