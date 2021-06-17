Krunal Dudhagara

Wallpaper App UI Design

Krunal Dudhagara
Krunal Dudhagara
  • Save
Wallpaper App UI Design vector branding ui typography photoshop illustration icon design applogo logo
Download color palette

Wallpaper Store App UI Design

Hello everyone!
.
Today, I made a new design. This design is about a wallpaper app. I design this app with Figma.
.
What do you think? Press 'L' or 'F' for show love ❤️
.
Design resources available on App Store:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/good-morning-wallpaper/id1347087072

Get it now!✨
.
Let me know what you think down below! and please give your valuable feedback 📝
.
If you have something to discuss, feel free to reach me out on Instagram or mail me at: krunaldudhagara7777@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Krunal Dudhagara
Krunal Dudhagara

More by Krunal Dudhagara

View profile
    • Like