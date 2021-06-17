Wallpaper App UI Design

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Wallpaper Store App UI Design
Hello everyone!
Today, I made a new design. This design is about a wallpaper app. I design this app with Figma.
What do you think? Press 'L' or 'F' for show love ❤️
Design resources available on App Store:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/good-morning-wallpaper/id1347087072
Get it now!✨
Let me know what you think down below! and please give your valuable feedback 📝
If you have something to discuss, feel free to reach me out on Instagram or mail me at: krunaldudhagara7777@gmail.com