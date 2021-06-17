Wallpaper App UI Design

Wallpaper Store App UI Design

Hello everyone!

.

Today, I made a new design. This design is about a wallpaper app. I design this app with Figma.

.

What do you think? Press 'L' or 'F' for show love ❤️

.

Design resources available on App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/good-morning-wallpaper/id1347087072

Get it now!✨

.

Let me know what you think down below! and please give your valuable feedback 📝

.

If you have something to discuss, feel free to reach me out on Instagram or mail me at: krunaldudhagara7777@gmail.com