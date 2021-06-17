Insomnia Treatment Platform

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
If you heard about insomnia just from the Fight club movie — you’re lucky man! But for those who met this problem in real life we designed the new app — an insomnia treatment service 😌
👨🏻In the app there is a chat where you can discuss your questions and details with a handler. For making this process more interesting we add a gamification.
The user can get the points for take more opportunities for the treatment 💊
On the right side there is a graphic with the sleep dynamics 😴
In this app we used the low shades from purple to pink to help users relax after hard work day 🐳
Also, unobtrusive pink helps to concentrate on the main details of the application, without too much eye strain 🌸
Created by Olga Kopceva