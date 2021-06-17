Purrweb UI

Insomnia Treatment Platform

If you heard about insomnia just from the Fight club movie — you’re lucky man! But for those who met this problem in real life we designed the new app — an insomnia treatment service 😌

👨🏻In the app there is a chat where you can discuss your questions and details with a handler. For making this process more interesting we add a gamification.

The user can get the points for take more opportunities for the treatment 💊

On the right side there is a graphic with the sleep dynamics 😴

In this app we used the low shades from purple to pink to help users relax after hard work day 🐳

Also, unobtrusive pink helps to concentrate on the main details of the application, without too much eye strain 🌸

Created by Olga Kopceva

