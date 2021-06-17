Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Arvin Aradhana

Anggur Orang Tua Landing Page Redesign

Arvin Aradhana
Arvin Aradhana
  • Save
Anggur Orang Tua Landing Page Redesign fnb drinks gradient minimalist winery wine orang tua redesign retro noise noises minimalism landing page website web ui
Download color palette

Hi, this is my design on Anggur Orang Tua website, they are a company who produces authentic health drinks since 1948. Visit their site at https://anggurorangtua.id/

Feedbacks are greatly appreciated :)

Instagram
Uplabs

Arvin Aradhana
Arvin Aradhana

More by Arvin Aradhana

View profile
    • Like