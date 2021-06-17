Henry Gillis ⨀

Brauzeugen – Micro Brewery Landing Page

Henry Gillis ⨀
Henry Gillis ⨀
Hire Me
  • Save
Brauzeugen – Micro Brewery Landing Page beer bottle website dark ui dark web design typography design brewery beer landing ui ux landing page
Brauzeugen – Micro Brewery Landing Page beer bottle website dark ui dark web design typography design brewery beer landing ui ux landing page
Brauzeugen – Micro Brewery Landing Page beer bottle website dark ui dark web design typography design brewery beer landing ui ux landing page
Download color palette
  1. 01.png
  2. 03.png
  3. 02.png

What's up everyone

Here's the landing page for Brauzeugen. The visitor gets greeted with the USP or mission statement of this little micro brewery. Sliding down highlights the latest beers brewed with more details. It's a lot of fun to work with the large typography.

You can find the scrolled page in the second and third slide.

Let me know what you think!
Have a great day and take care ✌️,
Henry

PS: Press "L" to appreciate the shot!

Henry Gillis ⨀
Henry Gillis ⨀
I create Digital Products that People actually want to use.
Hire Me

More by Henry Gillis ⨀

View profile
    • Like