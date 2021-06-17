Brauzeugen – Micro Brewery Landing Page

What's up everyone

Here's the landing page for Brauzeugen. The visitor gets greeted with the USP or mission statement of this little micro brewery. Sliding down highlights the latest beers brewed with more details. It's a lot of fun to work with the large typography.

You can find the scrolled page in the second and third slide.

Let me know what you think!

