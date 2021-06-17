Planet Modern App logo- Planet Abstract logo

Hello,

Here is a logo concept for Planet. Planet logo is smooth and clean app logo. They are planning to to use this logo in website.

Comment your feedback.

Let's work together!

Contact us- dcuxto@gmail.com

Let's connect:

https://www.behance.net/dcuxtostudio

Related Keywords-

#planetlogo #earthlogo #spacelogo #globelogo #astrologo #planet #earth #space #logo #logos #logodesign #logodesigns #logodesigner #graphicdesign

#logomark #logotype #logospace #abstract #modern #type #abstractmark #modernlogo #letter #letterlogo #corporatelogo #logoinspiration #logomaker #logodesigner #logobranding #branding #brandingdesign #identity #brandidentity #abc #defghijklmn #color #darkblue