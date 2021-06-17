Luthfan Mazida

Zanucross Consulting Logo

Luthfan Mazida
Luthfan Mazida
  • Save
Zanucross Consulting Logo business consulting logo consulting cross logo gold logo modern design modern art minimal logo branding luxury logo monogram monoline
Download color palette

Zanucross Consulting Logo Design
The concept of a monoline that forms a crossed Z, it fits the company name.

Contact me if you want to hire me :

Email | WhatsApp

Another portfolio check here :

Instagram | Behance | Ready Logo

Luthfan Mazida
Luthfan Mazida

More by Luthfan Mazida

View profile
    • Like