🧬 Vida Moayedi

Find Your Passion

🧬 Vida Moayedi
🧬 Vida Moayedi
Hire Me
  • Save
Find Your Passion design userinterface mobile app illustration passion inspiration figma
Download color palette

Hi Dribbble's Family 😊

Here is another design today. Hope it inspires you and makes you smile 😊

Press L if you like it! Let me know what you think. All feeback are welcome and much appreciated. 😍

Cheers! ✌🏻

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
🧬 Vida Moayedi
🧬 Vida Moayedi
UX | UI Designer
Hire Me

More by 🧬 Vida Moayedi

View profile
    • Like