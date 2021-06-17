🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
It's a Corporate Rollup Banner Design.
From here, You Can get and Download Corporate Rollup Banner Digital Files for yourself & your company or business.
• If you need to make any custom Rollup Banner design. frankly, put your message in my INBOX or EMAIL: souravdutta053@gmail.com
FILE DESCRIPTION :
• High quality with 300 dpi.
• Easy to modify and change color
• Made with 100% vector shapes resizable.
• Fully Editable Vector AI & EPS.
Thank you.