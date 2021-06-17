Channey P

Whatslocal

Channey P
Channey P
  • Save
Whatslocal locate food natural fresh map local food farm app mobile branding
Download color palette

Quick concept - An app that helps people find food that is locally-sourced or has less of a carbon footprint. Users can see how far the food has traveled from its source to decide where to get their food.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Channey P
Channey P

More by Channey P

View profile
    • Like