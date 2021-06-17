Twist Open UX

Moneywise - Money Management App

Twist Open UX
Twist Open UX
  • Save
Moneywise - Money Management App expenses saving colourful bright accounts money finance app mobileapp graphic design ux ui design
Download color palette

Moneywise is a concept money management app. Finance topics can be somewhat colourless and intimidating for the uninitiated. The moneywise app helps people make a habit of keeping accounts through its clear and easy to navigate interface.

Twist Open UX
Twist Open UX

More by Twist Open UX

View profile
    • Like