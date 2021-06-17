🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Dribbblerzzzz! 🏀
Weekly Design Challenge - Pet Adoption App👋
Hit "L" If you like it and feedbacks are welcome!❤️
Have a wonderful day! 😊
My portfolio :
https://danniegao.myportfolio.com
Challenge Details:
Millions of animals are currently in shelters and foster homes awaiting adoption. Design an experience that will help connect people looking for a new pet with the right companion for them. Help an adopter find a pet which matches their lifestyle, considering factors including breed, gender, age, temperament, and health status.