Pet Adoption App

Weekly Design Challenge - Pet Adoption App👋
My portfolio :
https://danniegao.myportfolio.com

Challenge Details:
Millions of animals are currently in shelters and foster homes awaiting adoption. Design an experience that will help connect people looking for a new pet with the right companion for them. Help an adopter find a pet which matches their lifestyle, considering factors including breed, gender, age, temperament, and health status.

