#retrofuturespeaker

#retrofuturespeaker retro future tech india tamilnadu musicplayer music conceptart speaker retrofuture illustration
Tech has become too much of touch interfaces. So, volume dials, sliders and switches , similar to those old radios we used to have is incorporated with projected touch interface and a boxy structure for my #retrofuture
Concept speaker.
Hope this is interesting. TYTC

LagneshRorschach

