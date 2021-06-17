Bloomdoc - Product Design

Bloomdoc helps you and your loved ones check symptoms and discover what might be causing them – day or night without an appointment. Whatever’s bothering you, from stomach problems to headache, Bloomdoc’s free symptom checker can help you find answers and let you know if you should see a doctor.

Created by Prakash Kamaraj to think like a doctor, our app is trustworthy, fast, and available when and where you need it.

How do free symptom checks work?

You answer simple questions about your own or someone else’s health and symptoms.

Bloomdoc’s AI assesses your answers against its medical dictionary of thousands of disorders and medical conditions.

You receive a personalized assessment report that tells you what could be wrong and what to do next.

What can you tell Bloomdoc?

Bloomdoc answers medical questions of every kind. Here are some of the most common searches:

Symptoms

- Fever

- Allergic rhinitis

- Loss of appetite

- Headache

- Abdominal pain and tenderness

- Nausea

- Fatigue

- Vomiting

- Dizziness

Medical conditions:

- Common cold

- Influenza infection (flu)

- Viral sinusitis

- Diabetes

- Tension headache

- Migraine

- Chronic pain

- Fibromyalgia

- Arthritis

- Allergy

- Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

- Anxiety disorder

- Depression

Categories:

- Skin conditions such as rashes, acne, insect bites

- Pregnancy

- Children’s health

- Sleeping problems

- Indigestion issues, such as vomiting, diarrhea

- Eye infections

CAUTION: Bloomdoc cannot give you a medical diagnosis. Contact urgent care immediately in an emergency. Bloomdoc does not replace your healthcare professional's advice or an appointment with your doctor.