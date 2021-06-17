Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Manjurul islam

Movie Logo Design - Tenx

Manjurul islam
Manjurul islam
  • Save
Movie Logo Design - Tenx varsetile logo website logo app logo logo folio minimalist logo minimal logo modern logo logo type logo design vector ui logo illustration icon graphic design flat design branding
Download color palette

Thanks for watching. Don’t forget to drop your valuable feedback.

I offer pixel-perfect logo and brand identity design at a reasonable price. Feel free to say hello:)
Email: manjurul75.gd@gmail.com
------------------------------------------------

Follow me and stay connected.
Behance
Instagram
Linkedin

Manjurul islam
Manjurul islam

More by Manjurul islam

View profile
    • Like