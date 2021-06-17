Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hening Tyas

White Wolf

Hening Tyas
Hening Tyas
  • Save
White Wolf bnw blackandwhite animalpainting wolfpainting wolf acrylicpainting black painting canvasart acrylic painting canvas acrylic illustration
Download color palette

Such a challenge of painting on black canvas. So that it puts forward the color contrast that must be raised. And in this work I put more emphasis on the face area of ​​the wolf. It's shadows looks so real...

Hening Tyas
Hening Tyas

More by Hening Tyas

View profile
    • Like