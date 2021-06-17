Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Design Stock

Branding Guidelines

Design Stock
Design Stock
  • Save
Branding Guidelines brand identity design creative template branding brandbook brand manual brand guideline
Download color palette

The Branding Guidelines set is a series of 24 creative and fully customizable layout design templates for Adobe InDesign (Versions CS4, CS5, CS5.5, CS6 and CC). With these branding guidelines you can provide your client a completely clear overview of how they should handle their logo and corporate identity elements.

Get The Template Here https://crmrkt.com/l8oMbl

Design Stock
Design Stock

More by Design Stock

View profile
    • Like