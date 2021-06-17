🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The Branding Guidelines set is a series of 24 creative and fully customizable layout design templates for Adobe InDesign (Versions CS4, CS5, CS5.5, CS6 and CC). With these branding guidelines you can provide your client a completely clear overview of how they should handle their logo and corporate identity elements.
Get The Template Here https://crmrkt.com/l8oMbl