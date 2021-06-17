alesha design

W ELEGANT LOGO DESIGN

alesha design
alesha design
  • Save
W ELEGANT LOGO DESIGN letters initials design inspirations initial awesome dribbble pinterest luxury business monogram art symbol w letter modern elegant vector logo alesha design
W ELEGANT LOGO DESIGN letters initials design inspirations initial awesome dribbble pinterest luxury business monogram art symbol w letter modern elegant vector logo alesha design
Download color palette
  1. w elegant logo 4D.png
  2. w elegant logo 1d.png

Hi guys,
Please check my work, "W LOGO DESIGN FOR SALE",
Feel free to give me feedback.
Enjoy! ;)
Contact us if you need a logo! | EMAIL | | WhatsApp
-
Subscribe my other social if you want to see more of my works:
Instagram | facebook | behance | linkedin

alesha design
alesha design
Professional Graphics Designer

More by alesha design

View profile
    • Like