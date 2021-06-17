Daily UI 005 - App icon

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Daily UI challenge - day 005/100
Todays task was to create an mobile app icon, so here is mine. It's icon for To Be List instead of famous To Do list. What is the meaning? Well, every morning when we wake up we should to ask ourself what we want To Be that day? What we want to feel, how to act and react through the day, and on that basis to make a moves.
As you can see, the basic colours are: red, yellow, green, blue and white, and each of them has it's own meaning. Red is for love, yellow is success, green is natural, blue is peace, and white is honest. We should feel all of those feelings every day in every segment of our lives.
That's the story, hope you like it. :)