Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Charan

Select User Type

Charan
Charan
  • Save
Select User Type figma web ui interaction design design dailyui ux
Download color palette

Designed an Select user Type Screen Which used for like Games and like Quiz apps.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Charan
Charan

More by Charan

View profile
    • Like