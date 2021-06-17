Beauty Satine - Modern signature font

Introducing Beauty Satine-A Signature Font

Giving you a simple, yet gorgeous solution to your branding. This font is not only just a signature font. It encapsulates the essence of elegance and modernity. With its clean script-type design and curved indentations, this font will take your projects to the next level! Use it for headings, logos, business cards, printed quotes, invitations of all sorts, cards, packaging, and your website or social media branding.

Beauty Satine includes Multilingual Options to make your branding globally acceptable.

Includes:

Beauty Satine (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:

Ligatures

Stylistic Sets

Alternates

Multilingual Support

PUA Encoded

Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13334/beauty_satine.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/beauty-satine/