Beauty Satine - Modern signature font

Introducing Beauty Satine-A Signature Font
Giving you a simple, yet gorgeous solution to your branding. This font is not only just a signature font. It encapsulates the essence of elegance and modernity. With its clean script-type design and curved indentations, this font will take your projects to the next level! Use it for headings, logos, business cards, printed quotes, invitations of all sorts, cards, packaging, and your website or social media branding.
Beauty Satine includes Multilingual Options to make your branding globally acceptable.
Includes:
Beauty Satine (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:
Ligatures
Stylistic Sets
Alternates
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13334/beauty_satine.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/beauty-satine/