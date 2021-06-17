Trang Sun

A smartwatch package delivery app

Hi everyone!

I continued the application concept from XD Challenge 01- Package Delivery, design the notifications for a smartwatch package delivery app.

What do you think? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! 🙌

View more this project: https://bitly.com.vn/b2mgb4

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
