Rizki Ahmad Fauzi

Plant Donation Apps Exploration

Plant Donation Apps Exploration
Hello Guys 👋

This is my exploration about Plant Donation Apps exploration 🌱. Users are able to donate plants online to the reforestation community. Hope you like it guys ✨.

Feel free to give me some feedback. Thank you!

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
