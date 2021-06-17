Manjurul islam

Guard Logo Design - Guard Point

Manjurul islam
Manjurul islam
  • Save
Guard Logo Design - Guard Point app icon versatile logo type cloud logo app logo modern logo modern minimalist minimal guard logo vector logo illustration flat icon graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Thanks for watching. Don’t forget to drop your valuable feedback.

I offer pixel-perfect logo and brand identity design at a reasonable price. Feel free to say hello:)
Email: manjurul75.gd@gmail.com
------------------------------------------------

Follow me and stay connected.
Behance
Instagram
Linkedin

Manjurul islam
Manjurul islam

More by Manjurul islam

View profile
    • Like