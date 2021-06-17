Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Armadika Supriatna

Online Class Payment Kit - DailyUI 002

Armadika Supriatna
Armadika Supriatna
  • Save
Online Class Payment Kit - DailyUI 002 ux design app ui
Download color palette

Hello Guys!

This is my #dailyui challenge day 2, I create Online Class Payment Kit.
The challenge is create Credit Card Method.

Hope you guys like it! and let me know your opinions on comment section.

Let's Connect! armadika.design@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Armadika Supriatna
Armadika Supriatna

More by Armadika Supriatna

View profile
    • Like