Alesha – Healthcare Medical Figma Template

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Alesha UI Kit is a high quality pack designed for Doctor Finder, fitness, healthcare mediacal. The package containing tons of useful elements and components to create mobile apps. It also includes 75 ready-made screens for iOS to make your design flow simple. We will update more and more categories and styles.
Share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot :)
Follow Me on dribbble | behance | uplabs |
--------------------------------------------------------------
Figma Donwload
Sketch Donwload
XD Donwload
Full Project In Behance
Hire Me on Upwork
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Have any project in mind?
Email : touhid.ppi12@gmail.com
Skype : touhid666
Thanks You!!