Anggela White - Handwritten brush font

Introducing Angella White-A Brush Font
A beautifully handcrafted font combined with brush style that’ll make your guests sing and elevate your projects! Every stroke, and curve was created to entice happiness and elegance. Use it to create standout headings, promote your online sales, Instagram quotes, and even printed materials like business cards, t-shirts, or invitations.
Angella White includes Multilingual Options to make your branding globally acceptable.
Includes:
Angella White (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:
Standard Ligatures
Stylistic Sets
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13333/angella_white.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/angella-white/