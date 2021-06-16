Good for Sale
Din Studio

Anggela White - Handwritten brush font

Din Studio
Din Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Anggela White - Handwritten brush font handwritten brush logo design lettering handlettering font typography logo type fonts branding
Anggela White - Handwritten brush font handwritten brush logo design lettering handlettering font typography logo type fonts branding
Anggela White - Handwritten brush font handwritten brush logo design lettering handlettering font typography logo type fonts branding
Anggela White - Handwritten brush font handwritten brush logo design lettering handlettering font typography logo type fonts branding
Anggela White - Handwritten brush font handwritten brush logo design lettering handlettering font typography logo type fonts branding
Anggela White - Handwritten brush font handwritten brush logo design lettering handlettering font typography logo type fonts branding
Anggela White - Handwritten brush font handwritten brush logo design lettering handlettering font typography logo type fonts branding
Anggela White - Handwritten brush font handwritten brush logo design lettering handlettering font typography logo type fonts branding
Download color palette
  1. AngelaWhite-Script-01.jpg
  2. AngelaWhite-Script-04.jpg
  3. AngelaWhite-Script-02.jpg
  4. AngelaWhite-Script-06.jpg
  5. AngelaWhite-Script-05.jpg
  6. AngelaWhite-Script-07.jpg
  7. AngelaWhite-Script-08.jpg
  8. AngelaWhite-Script-09.jpg

Anggella White - Handwritten Brush Font

Price
$29
Buy now
Available on din-studio.com
Good for sale
Anggella White - Handwritten Brush Font

Introducing Angella White-A Brush Font

A beautifully handcrafted font combined with brush style that’ll make your guests sing and elevate your projects! Every stroke, and curve was created to entice happiness and elegance. Use it to create standout headings, promote your online sales, Instagram quotes, and even printed materials like business cards, t-shirts, or invitations.

Angella White includes Multilingual Options to make your branding globally acceptable.

Includes:
Angella White (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:
Standard Ligatures
Stylistic Sets
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13333/angella_white.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/angella-white/

Din Studio
Din Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Din Studio

View profile
    • Like