Online Doctor Consultation App UI KIT

App concept for Online Doctor Consultation App, this app helps peoples to book their doctor's schedule. Get an appointment and buy medicine using this app.
- Fully editable
- Layer's well organized
- Figma compatible
- 22+ screens
- 52+ components
You can download this UI Kits from my UI8, Uplabs and Gumroad by using this link https://znap.link/ydntkwia
Have an amazing project ? DM me or email to hello.rafiq@geminusstudio.com for further information. Cheers 🎉