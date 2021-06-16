Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ahmad Zahraturrafiq

Online Doctor Consultation App UI KIT

Ahmad Zahraturrafiq
Ahmad Zahraturrafiq
  • Save
Online Doctor Consultation App UI KIT ui kits ui kit online consultation shop appointment doctor design modern ios app designs ux ui app design app
Download color palette

App concept for Online Doctor Consultation App, this app helps peoples to book their doctor's schedule. Get an appointment and buy medicine using this app.

- Fully editable
- Layer's well organized
- Figma compatible
- 22+ screens
- 52+ components

You can download this UI Kits from my UI8, Uplabs and Gumroad by using this link https://znap.link/ydntkwia

Have an amazing project ? DM me or email to hello.rafiq@geminusstudio.com for further information. Cheers 🎉

Ahmad Zahraturrafiq
Ahmad Zahraturrafiq

More by Ahmad Zahraturrafiq

View profile
    • Like