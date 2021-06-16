Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Manjurul islam

Fitness Logo Design - Fitbay

Manjurul islam
Manjurul islam
  • Save
Fitness Logo Design - Fitbay modern logo minimal minimalist logo type logo folio fitness brand medical logo brand identity brand logo health fitness vector logo ui illustration icon graphic design design flat branding
Download color palette

Thanks for watching. Don’t forget to drop your valuable feedback.

I offer pixel-perfect logo and brand identity design at a reasonable price. Feel free to say hello:)
Email: manjurul75.gd@gmail.com
------------------------------------------------

Follow me and stay connected.
Behance
Instagram
Linkedin

Manjurul islam
Manjurul islam

More by Manjurul islam

View profile
    • Like